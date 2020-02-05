Two newborns were infected with the new coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly outbreak, a local children's hospital said in a statement on Wednesday

"The Wuhan children's hospital has confirmed two newborns as having the new coronavirus. The youngest baby was diagnosed 30 hours after birth [on February 2].

Neonatologists consider the possibility of the virus' vertical transmission from mother to child," the hospital said.

The second baby was born on January 13 and was healthy at that moment. Both babies are now stable, according to the hospital. Their mothers were infected with the virus.

The death toll from the disease is over 490 people with nearly 25,000 others infected across the world. The virus has spread to more than 20 countries since first detected in December.