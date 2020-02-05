UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Newborns Diagnosed With Coronavirus In China's Wuhan - Children's Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:09 PM

Two Newborns Diagnosed With Coronavirus in China's Wuhan - Children's Hospital

Two newborns were infected with the new coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly outbreak, a local children's hospital said in a statement on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Two newborns were infected with the new coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly outbreak, a local children's hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Wuhan children's hospital has confirmed two newborns as having the new coronavirus. The youngest baby was diagnosed 30 hours after birth [on February 2].

Neonatologists consider the possibility of the virus' vertical transmission from mother to child," the hospital said.

The second baby was born on January 13 and was healthy at that moment. Both babies are now stable, according to the hospital. Their mothers were infected with the virus.

The death toll from the disease is over 490 people with nearly 25,000 others infected across the world. The virus has spread to more than 20 countries since first detected in December.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan January February December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek stage rally to express soli ..

30 seconds ago

Belarus, Russia to Meet by End of Week to Discuss ..

31 seconds ago

Pakistan's Imran Khan Calls India's Revocation of ..

32 seconds ago

No Russians Among 10 People Infected With Coronavi ..

34 seconds ago

Kashmir human rights, not a regional but global is ..

18 minutes ago

One woman army against Indian rule in Occupied Kas ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.