Two Nigerian airmen killed in gunfight with bandits

(@FahadShabbir)

Two airmen were killed in gun battle with bandits in Nigeria's restive northwest, where kidnapping and cattle-rustling is common, the air force said Tuesday

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Two airmen were killed in gun battle with bandits in Nigeria 's restive northwest, where kidnapping and cattle-rustling is common, the air force said Tuesday.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement its fighters on Monday encountered "an ambush set up by armed bandits at Kawan Pole Waya" in Kaduna state, along the notorious Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.

The troops were able to fight their way out of the ambush, but "unfortunately, two NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process".