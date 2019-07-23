Two Nigerian Airmen Killed In Gunfight With Bandits
Two airmen were killed in gun battle with bandits in Nigeria's restive northwest, where kidnapping and cattle-rustling is common, the air force said Tuesday
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said in a statement its fighters on Monday encountered "an ambush set up by armed bandits at Kawan Pole Waya" in Kaduna state, along the notorious Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.
The troops were able to fight their way out of the ambush, but "unfortunately, two NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process".