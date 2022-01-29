Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - Reports

The US authorities have charged two nurses from New York's Long Island with selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates and making about $1.5 million off the scheme, the US media reported on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The US authorities have charged two nurses from New York's Long Island with selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates and making about $1.5 million off the scheme, the US media reported on Saturday.

Julie DeVuono and her employee, Marissa Urraro, allegedly entered their unvaccinated clients' Names into the state's immunization database, charging $220 per adult and $85 per child for their services, ABC news said, citing the police and prosecution.

During the search, the police found $900,000 in cash and a ledger showing that the two had earned $1.5 million from November 2021 to January 2022 from the criminal scheme, the report said. The women were caught after selling a fake certificate to an undercover detective, according to ABC.