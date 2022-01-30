UrduPoint.com

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth Of Vaccination Certificates - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The US authorities have charged two nurses from New York's Long Island with selling fake coronavirus vaccination certificates and making about $1.5 million off the scheme, the US media reported on Saturday.

Julie DeVuono and her employee, Marissa Urraro, allegedly entered their unvaccinated clients' Names into the state's immunization database, charging $220 per adult and $85 per child for their services, ABC news said, citing the police and prosecution.

During the search, the police found $900,000 in cash and a ledger showing that the two had earned $1.5 million from November 2021 to January 2022 from the criminal scheme, the report said. The women were caught after selling a fake certificate to an undercover detective, according to ABC.

Related Topics

Police New York January November Criminals Women Media From Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

30 minutes ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

30 minutes ago
 Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

1 hour ago
 Kazakh leader rejects international probe into dea ..

Kazakh leader rejects international probe into deadly unrest

1 hour ago
 India Delivers 3 Tons of Medical Supplies to Afgha ..

India Delivers 3 Tons of Medical Supplies to Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh govt to provide sing ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh govt to provide single line budget to all tertiary ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>