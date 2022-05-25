TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Two of three ballistic missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday morning landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, NHK reported, citing multiple government sources.

Earlier Wednesday, Pyongyang fired three ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has conducted 16 weapons tests since the beginning of the year, including launches of ICBMs, a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), systems for a space satellite and a new tactical system for nuclear weapons.