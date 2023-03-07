UrduPoint.com

Two Of 4 US Citizens Abducted In Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

Two of the four US citizens abducted in Mexico were killed and the other two have been found alive, the governor of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Americo Villarreal Anaya, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Two of the four US citizens abducted in Mexico were killed and the other two have been found alive, the governor of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Americo Villarreal Anaya, said on Tuesday.

Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez informed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a daily morning press briefing that she had been informed by Villareal that the four US citizens who were abducted on Friday had been found.

"This was fully confirmed by the prosecutor's office - out of the four, two perished and one is wounded. Right now, ambulances and security services have been sent to provide the required support, transport and assistance," Villareal said.

Obrador thanked Villarreal for his report, adding that Rodriguez would give a more detailed account of the situation later on Tuesday.

The Mexican president also said in response to the White House saying the situation was unacceptable that the US government had the right to condemn the incident.

"We're working everyday to guarantee peace and tranquility. We will continue to work on it, and we deeply lament what happened in our country," Obrador said as he expressed sympathies to the families and friends of the victims as well as to the US government.

However, Obrador also criticized the hypocrisy of the US government for not condemning the recent killing of four Mexican citizens in San Francisco, California.

On Friday, four US citizens from South Carolina, who had reportedly crossed the border into Mexico for medical procedures and to buy medicines, were abducted by a cartel who may have mistaken them for Haitian drug dealers.

