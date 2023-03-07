Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Two of the four US citizens recently abducted in Mexico were killed, and the other two were found alive, Governor of the State of Tamaulipas Americo Villarreal Anaya said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Two of the four US citizens recently abducted in Mexico were killed, and the other two were found alive, Governor of the State of Tamaulipas Americo Villarreal Anaya said on Tuesday.

"This was fully confirmed by the prosecutor's office - out of four, the two perished, and one is wounded.

Right now, ambulances and security services have been sent to provide the required support, transport and assistance," the governor said by phone during a press conference of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On Friday, four US citizens from South Carolina, who had reportedly crossed the border to Mexico for medical procedures and to buy medicines, were abducted by a cartel which may have mistaken them for Haitian drug dealers.