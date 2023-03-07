Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

Two of the four US citizens recently abducted in Mexico were killed and the other two were found alive, the governor of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Americo Villarreal Anaya, said on Tuesday

Public Safety Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez informed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a press briefing earlier that she had been informed by Villareal that the four US citizens who were abducted on Friday had been found.

"This was fully confirmed by the prosecutor's office - out of four, two perished, and one is wounded. Right now, ambulances and security services have been sent to provide the required support, transport, and assistance," Villareal said.

Obrador thanked Villarreal for his report, adding that Rodriguez would give a more detailed account of the situation later on Tuesday.

The Mexican president also said in response to the White House saying the situation was unacceptable that the US government had the right to condemn the incident.

"We're working everyday to guarantee peace and tranquility. We will continue to work on it, and we deeply lament what happened in our country," Obrador said as he expressed sympathies to the families and friends of the victims as well as to the US government.

However, Obrador also criticized the US government and partisan interests for using such events, while helped by wide media coverage, for political gain.

"When they kill Mexicans in the United States, they become silent, like mummies," Obrador said referring to a case his government dealt with last month involving the murder of two Mexican laborers by farmers near San Francisco, California.

Obrador said he would not allow any state to intervene in the internal affairs of Mexico, noting that the country does not investigate criminal organizations working in the United States but cooperates with Washington on suppressing crime while respecting US sovereignty.

On Friday, four US citizens from South Carolina, who had reportedly crossed the border into Mexico for medical procedures and to buy medicines, were abducted by a cartel who may have mistaken them for Haitian drug dealers.