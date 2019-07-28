KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Two out of four terrorists, who have attacked the electoral office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's election running mate Amrullah Saleh in Kabul earlier in the day, have been gunned down by the police, Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said.

Earlier in the day, at least two people were killed and 25 more were wounded as a result of the bombing that occurred near Saleh's electoral office. Militants detonated an explosive laden vehicle at about 05:00 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT). The country's Interior Ministry said later in the day that the group of four militants stormed Saleh's office following the explosion, and one of the terrorists was gunned down.

"The third floor [of the office] has been cleared with another militant gunned down, the clearance of fourth floor is ongoing. In total, 85 people, who have been trapped in the building, were released," Rahimi wrote on Twitter.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.

The attack came after electoral campaigns for the upcoming presidential election started earlier in the day. The vote is set to take place on September 28.