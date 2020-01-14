(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Habayit Hayehudi (Jewish Home) and Otzma Yehudit right-wing Israeli political parties have agreed to a merger ahead of the upcoming third consecutive snap parliamentary elections, while the Hayamin Hehadash (New Right) will be running independently, Israeli media reported.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper, over the past several weeks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been encouraging the right wing to unite into a single bloc at the snap vote scheduled for March in order to prevent a scenario where one or several of them fails to make it beyond the minimum threshold.

On Monday, the Jewish Home and the Otzma Yehudit reached an agreement to unite, while the New Right insisted on running independently as "it would be the only chance for the right bloc to get 61 mandate," the newspaper cited the parties as saying.

Whether or not the far-right National Union party joins the new alliance is a matter of ongoing negotiations, Israeli media said.

If the elections were to be held today, the new Jewish Home-Otzma Yehudit bloc would get 5 mandates as it is or 10 mandates if the New Right joins them, a poll by Channel 12 reported. According to its findings, the Blue and White alliance would lead the race with 64 mandates, followed by Netanyahu's party Likud with 31 mandates, while the New Right alone could get 10 mandates.

Israel will hold snap elections on March 2 after both the government and opposition failed to create a collation government following two inconclusive elections in April and September of last year.