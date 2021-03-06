(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Major Japanese air carriers All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) have discovered that 1.9 million of their customers had their private information compromised, media reported on Saturday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the data breach that affected one million ANA customers is linked to a cyberattack on its partner company SITA, a Swiss information technology firm that provides IT and telecommunication solutions to the air transport industry.

SITA's servers hold frequent passenger membership data which was leaked but no other personal details of ANA customers including passport details, phone numbers, credit card numbers and addresses.

A similar cyberattack on SITA led to the leak of private information of 920,000 JAL customers.