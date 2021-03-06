UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Of Japan's Air Carriers Discover Over 1 Million Customers Data Compromised - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Two of Japan's Air Carriers Discover Over 1 Million Customers Data Compromised - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Major Japanese air carriers All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) have discovered that 1.9 million of their customers had their private information compromised, media reported on Saturday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the data breach that affected one million ANA customers is linked to a cyberattack on its partner company SITA, a Swiss information technology firm that provides IT and telecommunication solutions to the air transport industry.

SITA's servers hold frequent passenger membership data which was leaked but no other personal details of ANA customers including passport details, phone numbers, credit card numbers and addresses.

A similar cyberattack on SITA led to the leak of private information of 920,000 JAL customers.

Related Topics

Technology Company Japan Media All Industry Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

20 minutes ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

26 minutes ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

1 hour ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

2 hours ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.