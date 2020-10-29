Out of the three people who died in a brutal attack at the hands of a man armed with a knife in France's Nice earlier in the day, two died of beheading, namely one elderly woman and a church employee, the France Info radio station reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Out of the three people who died in a brutal attack at the hands of a man armed with a knife in France's Nice earlier in the day, two died of beheading, namely one elderly woman and a church employee, the France Info radio station reported.

Earlier in the day, media reported that one woman was beheaded and two others were also killed during the attack.

France Info clarifies that a 70-year-old woman was "almost beheaded" near the Notre-Dame Basilica, while a 50-year-old man, a church employee, was "almost beheaded" inside the Basilica.

The third victim was a 40-year-old woman who died from her wounds in a nearby cafe, where she hid from the killer.

The perpetrator, who also injured several other people, was arrested by the police. According to Nice Mayor Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, the attacker continued to shout "Allahu Akbar" even when he was seized and put under medication.

Nice's attack was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another knife assault at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.