Two Officers Dead After Militants Open Fire On Police Post In Syria - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Militants attacked a security post in the Syrian city of Hama on Monday, killing two officers, the state SANA news agency reported, citing sources in the police command.
Two masked militants, who reportedly rode motorcycles, opened fire from an automatic rifle.
The assailants have yet to be identified.