Two Officers Hospitalized After Morning Shooting In Baltimore - Police Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 07:34 PM

Two Officers Hospitalized After Morning Shooting in Baltimore - Police Dept.

Two law enforcement officers have been wounded in a shooting this morning in Baltimore, Maryland, while one of suspects has been hospitalized, Baltimore County Police Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Two law enforcement officers have been wounded in a shooting this morning in Baltimore, Maryland, while one of suspects has been hospitalized, Baltimore County Police Department said on Tuesday.

"Active scene at Security Square Mall where earlier two law enforcement officers were injured. One suspect has been transported to the hospital as well as the members of law enforcement," the country police said in a tweet.

At this moment, the county police and detectives are on the scene of a shooting that occurred this morning in the parking lot near the 6900 block of Security Boulevard, according to the department.

Last week, two Federal agents of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and one police officer were non-fatally shot while conducting an investigation in Chicago, Illinois.

Earlier in July, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in his state in an effort to curb the number of shootings and murders.

