Two Officers Injured, 6 Protesters Detained As Anti-Gov't Rallies In Sofia Enter 7th Day

Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:59 PM

Two police officers have been injured and six people were detained during anti-government protests against corruption that are taking place in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, state broadcaster Radio Bulgaria said on Wednesday, citing Anton Zlatanov, the deputy head of the Sofia regional directorate of the police

According to Zlatanov, the situation escalated on Tuesday night when protesters started throwing small firecrackers and bags of red paint at journalists and police, resulting in many injuries. Then participants of the demonstration attempted to enter the National Assembly building. Two police officers guarding the entrance confronted them and requested medical help later.

The deputy police chief stated that six people were detained and slammed protesters' actions, stressing that democracy could not be achieved this way.

Zlatanov expressed confidence that the provocateurs took part in inciting the protests in Sofia.

Protests against the alleged corruption of the Bulgarian government and prosecutors started on July 9 in Sofia, when several thousand people gathered near the office of President Rumen Radev. The rallies formed after the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office detained two advisers to the country's president, Iliya Milushev and Plamen Uzunov, in cases related to the disclosure of state secrets and trading in influence.

On Saturday, Radio Bulgaria said that 18 people were detained and three policemen were injured during the protests.

