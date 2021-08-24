UrduPoint.com

Two Officers Killed In Attack On Nigeria Defence Academy

Gunmen attacked Nigeria's elite military academy on Tuesday, killing two officers and kidnapping another in a brazen assault on a symbol of the armed forces

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Gunmen attacked Nigeria's elite military academy on Tuesday, killing two officers and kidnapping another in a brazen assault on a symbol of the armed forces.

The raid on the Nigerian Defence Academy, the country's main officer training school, is a major blow for a military already struggling with a militants insurgency and heavily-armed criminal gangs.

"The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen," said Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira, spokesman for the academy in the northwestern state of Kaduna.

"We lost two personnel and one was abducted." An internal army message seen by AFP said a lieutenant commander and a lieutenant were killed and a major was abducted. Another officer was also wounded.

The high-security base, located just outside the state capital Kaduna, trains Nigerian officers and also cadets from other African militaries.

The academy statement said only that the attack had been carried out by "unknown gunmen".

No group claimed responsibility, but Nigeria is facing a threat from militants and large criminal gangs that raid villages, steal cattle and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom.

