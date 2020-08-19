UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Two Officers Killed in Attack on Security Post in Afghanistan's Kandahar - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Militants have attacked a checkpoint in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, leaving two police officers killed and two others injured, a security source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"At least two local policemen were killed and two others wounded in a militant attack on a security checkpoint in the district last night," the source said.

The security situation in the country remains tense. After President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree last week to free the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners, hopes emerged that intra-Afghan talks would begin soon. As of last Friday, the government has released 80 of the prisoners.

