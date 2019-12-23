UrduPoint.com
Two Officers Killed, One Injured In Bomb Explosion In Western Iraq - Military

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:10 PM

Two Officers Killed, One Injured in Bomb Explosion in Western Iraq - Military

Two Iraqi servicemen were killed and one injured as a result of bomb blast in the western border town of Al Qaim, the press service of Iraq's Joint Operations Command said on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Two Iraqi servicemen were killed and one injured as a result of bomb blast in the western border town of Al Qaim, the press service of Iraq's Joint Operations Command said on Monday.

"An explosion resulted in two soldiers' death from the 32nd brigade of the 8th division; one of the security men was injured," the press service said in a statement.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

