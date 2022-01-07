Two Officers of National Guard Killed in Clashes in Southern Kazakhstan - Statement

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - Two officers of the Kazakh National Guard were killed on Wednesday in the southern Kazakh cities of Kyzylorda and Taldykorgan, the National Guard said on Friday.

"While ensuring security during the massive riots in the country, two officers of the National Guard died. Young soldiers sacrificed their lives to bravely fulfill the tasks for the sake of people's safety and prosperity," the National Guard said in a statement.