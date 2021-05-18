UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Officers Shot In US State Of Maryland - Sheriff's Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:00 AM

Two Officers Shot in US State of Maryland - Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Two officers were shot in Waldorf, Maryland while serving a warrant, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured.

Situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can," the CCSO said in a tweet on Monday.

The two officers were flown to a hospital to be treated for their serious injuries. Individuals have been asked to avoid the area as the police deal with a barricade situation following the shooting.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT). The identities of both the officers and the shooter remain unknown.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road P

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

5 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

3 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

3 hours ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

3 hours ago

Govt providing all possible facilities to journali ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.