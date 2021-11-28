MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Two people coming from southern Africa have tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant in Australia, the health ministry of the New South Wales state (NSW Wales) said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that two passengers in Sydney were being urgently screened for the new variant after having been tested positive for COVID-19.

"NSW Health can confirm urgent genomic testing undertaken today shows two overseas travellers have been infected with the new Omicron B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant of concern. Both passengers came to Sydney from southern Africa on the evening of Saturday November 27.

They underwent testing on arrival and tested positive for COVID-19 late last night," the ministry said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations ” 32 ” which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

On Saturday, Australia suspended air travel from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique for 14 days.