Two Omicron Cases Detected In Germany For First Time - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 11:07 PM

Two Omicron Cases Detected in Germany for First Time - Reports

Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant were detected in Germany for the first time, the Focus Online news outlet reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant were detected in Germany for the first time, the Focus Online news outlet reported.

Both cases were logged in Munich, and those who contracted the new strain, returned from the South African Republic.

