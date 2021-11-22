UrduPoint.com

Two Out Of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Released - Charity

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:40 AM

Two Out of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Released - Charity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Two of the 17 US and Canadian citizens, members of the religious organization Christian Aid Ministries, abducted in Haiti in October, have been released, the charity says.

"We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," Christian Aid Ministries said in a Sunday statement.

At the end of October, a police source confirmed to the Nouvelliste newspaper that the kidnapped missionaries were alive and that FBI agents were helping with efforts to free the hostages.

"We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation.

While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held," Christian Aid Ministries said on Sunday.

A group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian national was en route to an orphanage when a gang abducted them not far from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince last month. Christian Aid Ministries said the abducted included five men, seven women and five children.

According to media reports, the kidnappers are presumably members of a local armed group called 400 Mawozo, notorious for extorting businesses and demanding ransoms from kidnapped victims.

On October 19, the Wall Street Journal reported that the abductors set a $17 million ransom for the release of hostages, or $1 million for each victim.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Port-au-Prince Haiti October Women Sunday FBI God Christian Media From Million

Recent Stories

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

1 hour ago
 Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties i ..

Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties involved in Sudan

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

2 hours ago
 UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to com ..

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in S ..

3 hours ago
 France wants to establish new economic cooperation ..

France wants to establish new economic cooperation era with UAE: French minister

3 hours ago
 UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.