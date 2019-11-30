Two Out of Five Wounded in London Bridge Incident Died - Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Two of the five people wounded in the London Bridge incident have died, London police service Commissioner Cressida Dick said Friday.

"As well as the suspect, shot dead by police, two of those injured in this attack in the London Bridge area have tragically lost their lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones and to the three further injured victims who I understand are being treated in hospital," she told reporters.