UrduPoint.com

Two Paintings From Russia's Morozov Collection To Remain In France - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 05:01 PM

Two Paintings From Russia's Morozov Collection to Remain in France - Reports

Two paintings presented at the exhibition "The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" in Paris will remain in France, French media said on Saturday, citing the country's foreign ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Two paintings presented at the exhibition "The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" in Paris will remain in France, French media said on Saturday, citing the country's foreign ministry.

On Monday, the Russian embassy in Paris told Sputnik that the paintings from Morozov Collection, which were exhibited at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, were being prepared for shipment to Russia.

According to Agence France-Presse, one of the paintings seized by France belongs to a Russian businessman and it "will remain in France while the assets of its owner remain frozen." The other painting is reportedly owned by the Dnepropetrovsk Museum of Fine Arts of Ukraine and will remain in France "until the situation in the country allows it to be safely returned," the news said.

The Fondation Louis Vuitton told Sputnik that the rest of the artworks will be transferred to Russian museums. However, the exact date is unspecified as they will be transferred at different times.

"The Morozov Collection. Icons of Modern Art" exhibition includes works of art from Russia's most prominent museums, including the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts and the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow. The collection features works by celebrated European artists such as Paul Gaugin, Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, including Russian artists Natalia Goncharova, Kazimir Malevich, Ilya Repin and Valentin Serov. The exhibition was running from September 22 to April 3.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France Fine Paris Serov St. Petersburg Van April September Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shah ..

Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Shaheen-III

42 seconds ago
 Hungary Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles Does Not ..

Hungary Paying for Russian Gas in Rubles Does Not Violate Sanctions - State Secr ..

2 minutes ago
 498 shopkeepers fined in eight days

498 shopkeepers fined in eight days

2 minutes ago
 Departmental exam of PMS, DMS to start from Apr 11 ..

Departmental exam of PMS, DMS to start from Apr 11

2 minutes ago
 63 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

63 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 France prepares for first round of tight Macron re ..

France prepares for first round of tight Macron re-election bid

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.