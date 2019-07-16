UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Pairs Of Panda Twins Born On Same Day In Chongqing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:48 PM

Two pairs of panda twins born on same day in Chongqing

Two giant pandas in a zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality gave birth to two pairs of twins on June 23, the zoo said Tuesday

CHONGQING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Two giant pandas in a zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality gave birth to two pairs of twins on June 23, the zoo said Tuesday.

Female panda Lanxiang, 17, gave birth to a pair of male cubs in the wee hours of June 23, weighing 167 and 115 grams, respectively.

Another female panda, Mangzai, gave birth to a pair of female cubs in the afternoon on the same day, measuring 142 and 160 grams in weight, respectively.

This was the second time that the two giant pandas gave birth to twins, according to the zoo.

Chongqing zoo began to raise giant pandas in the 1960s and began to breed panda cubs in the 1980s.

So far, the zoo has bred 36 giant pandas, including nine pairs of twins and one set of triplets.

Related Topics

China Chongqing Male Panda Same June Weight

Recent Stories

Death Toll in Floods, Landslides in Nepal Rises to ..

2 minutes ago

Sustainable City announces roadmap to reduce singl ..

20 minutes ago

Iranian bread permanent guest at Kuwaiti tables

12 minutes ago

22 Arab clubs apply to participate in Arab Women S ..

21 minutes ago

34 suspects arrested, Over 3 kg Charas recovered

21 minutes ago

Maize be cultivation till Aug 20

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.