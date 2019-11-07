Two Pakistani students gain highest mark for Cambridge Exam held in China

UrduPoint.com
Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:35 PM

Two Pakistani students, Maaz Ali Nadeem, and Aqsa Khan on 12th grade studying at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing, respectively gained highest mark in China for Cambridge International AS Level Information Technology and English Language in the June Cambridge examinations, which is seen in part a reflection of the education quality of Pakistan in the two sectors

The General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced (A) Levels of the University of Cambridge, is the "gold standard" of Cambridge International Examinations qualifications, and is taken throughout the world. Good "A" Level grades can be a key to admission for all the world's major anglophone universities.

Talking to China Economic Net, Maaz said, "The reason I choose to learn IT is that I want to do something with Artificial Intelligence (AI), and develop customized robot to help people in need to facilitate their daily life." Young as he is, he has established the conviction that the knowledge and skills he learned in China would be employed for the technological development of Pakistan.

"IT is the future of the world, and my life career. I hope my country could catch the technological trend and develop IT as advanced as China," he added.

Aqsa Khan, quiet and confident in gesture with a masterpiece by Dante at her hand, expressed her devotion to English Literature and the pleasure this subject has brought to her.

She said, "One must focus on and be dedicated to the thing she chose to do. That I think is my secret to attaining A level in the exam." Aqsa also shared that she would like to be a journalist in the future with English as an important tool to assist her to explore the broad world.

"As daughter of the Press Counselor at Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing, the most important thing I learn from my mother, Hina Firdous, is patience. I think journalism is hard, but I will give it a try like what my mother has done," Aqsa said.

In fact, Maaz and Aqsa are only two representatives of more Pakistani youth who are talented in English and IT.

