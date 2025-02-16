Two Pakistani Students In China Praised For Life-saving Act
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Two Pakistani students at Gannan Medical University in China, Yousaf Khan and Muhammad Rafeeullah Jawaad, have been lauded for their courageous and benevolent action in saving the life of an elderly man who suffered a sudden medical emergency at a Shanghai railway station.
The incident occurred in the early hours of February 7 at Shanghai Songjiang Railway Station. Yousaf and Jawaad, during their trip to Shanghai, noticed an elderly man lying unconscious on the ground. Recognizing the urgency, they immediately rushed to his aid. Upon assessing the man, they found him unresponsive, with no breathing, a faint pulse, and cyanotic lips - clear indicators of a life-threatening condition.
Without hesitation, Yousaf began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while Jawaad assisted by monitoring the man's condition. After four rounds of CPR, the elderly man gradually regained consciousness and began breathing again. The two students remained by his side, ensuring his stability until an ambulance arrived to transport him to the hospital for further medical care.
Their swift and professional response earned them widespread admiration from onlookers, police officers, and medical personnel at the scene. Many praised their courage, composure, and medical expertise, which proved critical in saving the man's life, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.
Hailed from the KPK Province of Pakistan, Yousaf and Jawaad are pursuing their bachelor's degrees in clinical medicine at Gannan Medical University in southern China.
"The university's focus on ethics and morality has always motivated us to do good deeds. Our medical studies here have equipped us with the knowledge and skills to provide first aid and save lives in critical situations," Jawaad said.
Yousaf, who performed CPR for the first time during the incident, expressed immense pride and joy at being able to save a life. "Saving lives is the sacred duty of every doctor and medical student, and I would do it again without hesitation in any similar situation," he said.
