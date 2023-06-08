(@FahadShabbir)

Two Palestinian journalists were injured while covering the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) raid in the city of Ramallah, Palestinian media reported on Thursday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Two Palestinian journalists were injured while covering the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) raid in the city of Ramallah, Palestinian media reported on Thursday.

Two Palestinian photojournalists, Moumen Sumrein and Rabi al-Munir, were hit by rubber bullets in the head and in the abdomen, respectively, the Wafa news agency said.

On Thursday night, the IDF carried out an overnight raid in Ramallah, which sparked violent clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli military. During the confrontation, Palestinians threw stones, Molotov cocktails and explosives at Israeli soldiers.

Later in the day, the IDF said that a Palestinian journalist may have been hit by a rubber bullet during the unrest in Ramallah.

"An initial inquiry suggests that a Palestinian photojournalist in the area of the violent riots was injured, likely by a rubber bullet. The details of the incident are under review," the IDF tweeted.

During the raid, the IDF demolished the home of Palestinian prisoner islam Froukh, who was arrested in December for his alleged involvement in the two explosions in Jerusalem that killed two people and injured over 20 on November 23.

In recent years, the Israeli army has demolished the homes of several Palestinians allegedly responsible for terrorist attacks against Israelis.