Two Palestinians Killed, 10 Injured in Israeli Strike on Qatari Red Crescent in Gaza Strip

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Two Palestinians became victims of an Israeli strike on the Qatar Red Crescent building in the Gaza Strip, and 10 people were injured, the organization said on Twitter.

"As a result of the attack on the office of the Red Crescent in Qatar in the Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and another 10 people were injured," the statement says.

The organization called the bombing of their Gaza office "a clear violation of international law", demanding that Israel stop attacks on humanitarian workers.