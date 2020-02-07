Two Palestinians Killed, 7 Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in West Bank - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Two Palestinian were killed and seven others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin in an escalation of tensions resulting from the recent announcement of the United States' "deal of the century," media reported on Thursday.

According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, the first death was that of 19-year-old university student Yazan Abu Tabikh, who was part of a group of locals that responded to Israeli bulldozers and other forces moving in to demolish a house in their neighborhood. Despite the confrontation, the bulldozers proceeded with destroying the building.

Later in the day, the media outlet said that an officer of the Palestinian police force, who had been also injured during the demolishing of the house, died in a hospital. The officer, identified as Tareq Ahmad Badwan, 25, from Qalqilya, became the second victim of the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces' press service said that the Israeli military, together with the border police force, had demolished the house of Ahmad Qunba in Jenin, charged by Israel with terrorism. The military noted that Qunba's house had already been demolished in 2018 but was then rebuilt, and Israeli troops demolished the new house.

Another incident was reported earlier in the day by Israeli media, which said that at least 12 Israeli soldiers had been injured in a suspected car-ramming attack in Jerusalem.

This information was later confirmed by the Israeli military, and the Israeli forces are currently pursuing the attacker.

The violence comes as part of an increasingly volatile situation in the West Bank and Gaza following the publication of the White House's widely panned Israeli-Palestinian peace plan in late January.