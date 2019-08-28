UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Palestinians Killed By Drone Strike In Gaza - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:40 AM

Two Palestinians Killed by Drone Strike in Gaza - Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Two Palestinians were killed in an airstrike in the capital of the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Qidra, the spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

"Two Palestinians were killed, one was injured in bombardment from a drone in the city of Gaza," Qidra said.

According to the spokesman, the drone attacked a motorcycle on which both men were riding.

The Israeli military denied involvement in the incident.

"The army is not aware of any airstrikes in Gaza tonight," a press officer of the Israeli army told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian militants fired mortar shells at the border areas of Israel, which in response conducted an airstrike at positions of the ruling Palestinian movement Hamas. No casualties were reported by the conflicting sides.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Militants Army Israel Gaza Border From

Recent Stories

MAKS-2019 opens in Moscow

41 minutes ago

Four Emirati golfers participating in Asia-Pacific ..

1 hour ago

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

3 hours ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

3 hours ago

ADIHEX 2019 draws impressive turnout on opening da ..

3 hours ago

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.