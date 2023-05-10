Two Palestinians Killed by Israeli Forces Near Jenin - Reports

Two Palestinians were killed on Wednesday morning as a result of Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) assault in the West Bank, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported

According to eyewitnesses' accounts, IDF forces broke into town of Qabatiya south of Jenin, and started plunging and raiding houses, the report said.

Ahmad Jamal Assaf, 19, and Warani Walid Quatanat, 24, were shot when IDF, who raided the town, opened fire at a car, killing them both and wounding another person, who was admitted to hospital in critical condition, WAFA said citing a statement by Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry's data, over 120 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids since the beginning of 2023.