Two Palestinians Killed by Israeli Soldiers in West Bank - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the refugee camp, located in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, Palestinian medical sources told Sputnik on Thursday

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the refugee camp, located in the city of Jenin in the West Bank, Palestinian medical sources told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to Palestinian media reports, Israeli troops broke into the refugee camp on Wednesday night, and clashes broke out as a result of which the soldiers used live and rubber bullets..

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the UN.