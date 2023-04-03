UrduPoint.com

Two Palestinians Killed By Israeli Troops In Palestine's Nablus - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Two people were killed by Israeli soldiers, and another 55 were affected by tear gas during an army raid in the Palestinian city of Nablus, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Monday, citing the ministry of health

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Two people were killed by Israeli soldiers, and another 55 were affected by tear gas during an army raid in the Palestinian city of Nablus, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Monday, citing the ministry of health.

Two other Palestinians were captured by the Israeli soldiers, according to the report.

The incident is reported by Al Jazeera to have happened early on Monday morning.

Violence has escalated in recent months in the West Bank amid near-daily Israeli arrest raids in Palestinian-controlled areas. More than 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023, including 17 children and one woman.

