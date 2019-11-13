UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Palestinians Killed In New Israeli Strike: Gaza Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:59 AM

Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike: Gaza ministry

Two Palestinians were killed in new Israeli air and missile strikes on Gaza early Wednesday, the territory's health ministry said, taking the death toll from a two-day flare-up to 12

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Two Palestinians were killed in new Israeli air and missile strikes on Gaza early Wednesday, the territory's health ministry said, taking the death toll from a two-day flare-up to 12.

Israel launched deadly strikes against commanders of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad early Tuesday triggering a wave of tit-for-tat rocket salvoes and air strikes.

Related Topics

Jihad Gaza From

Recent Stories

Kuzma clicks into late gear as LeBron's Lakers ecl ..

3 minutes ago

Forest department takes measures against illegal h ..

3 minutes ago

Silent protest continues on 101st day in IOK

3 minutes ago

Bolivian Coca Farmers Refuse to Recognize Anez Pre ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed ..

3 minutes ago

Another spell of smog engulfs Lahore

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.