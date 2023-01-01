UrduPoint.com

Two Passenger Jets Damaged By Stray Bullets During New Year Festivities In Beirut -Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) New Year celebrations in the Lebanese capital of Beirut left two passenger planes of the Lebanese air carrier middle East Airlines damaged by stray bullets, Lebanese media report on Sunday.

Two Airbus A321 neo jets of the Middle East Airlines suffered some material damage in a stray bullet incident during New Year celebrations, the Al-Jadeed broadcaster said.

Both aircraft were parked at Beirut-Rafic Hariri international airport in the Lebanese capital.

Celebratory gunfire is common in Lebanon and passenger jets are occasionally hit by stray bullets during take-offs and landings at Beirut's airport on New Year's Eve due to the airport's proximity to the southern suburbs of the capital. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly urged residents to refrain from firing weapons to mark celebrations and important events, as it regularly results in the deaths of bystanders.

