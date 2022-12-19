Two Passengers of Crashed Plane in Spain Found Dead After Two Days of Searchers - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The special group of underwater activities of the Spanish civil guard found the bodies of two passengers of an ultralight aircraft that disappeared on Saturday afternoon in the province of Valladolid, Spanish news agency Europa Press reported on Monday, citing sources.

The aircraft was found in the river on Sunday, the news agency added.

According to the report, rescuers found the bodies of a member of the council of the Spanish municipality of Geria and the daughter of the former head of the Matilla de los Canos airfield from which the plane took off on Saturday.

The plane crashed during a pleasure flight without a set plan, the report added.