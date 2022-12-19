UrduPoint.com

Two Passengers Of Crashed Plane In Spain Found Dead After Two Days Of Searchers - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Two Passengers of Crashed Plane in Spain Found Dead After Two Days of Searchers - Reports

The special group of underwater activities of the Spanish civil guard found the bodies of two passengers of an ultralight aircraft that disappeared on Saturday afternoon in the province of Valladolid, Spanish news agency Europa Press reported on Monday, citing sources.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The special group of underwater activities of the Spanish civil guard found the bodies of two passengers of an ultralight aircraft that disappeared on Saturday afternoon in the province of Valladolid, Spanish news agency Europa Press reported on Monday, citing sources.

The aircraft was found in the river on Sunday, the news agency added.

According to the report, rescuers found the bodies of a member of the council of the Spanish municipality of Geria and the daughter of the former head of the Matilla de los Canos airfield from which the plane took off on Saturday.

The plane crashed during a pleasure flight without a set plan, the report added.

Related Topics

Valladolid Sunday From

Recent Stories

Meeting held to review arrangements of Christmas, ..

Meeting held to review arrangements of Christmas, Quaid Day, New Year

14 seconds ago
 PPP local leadership hail FM Bilawal Bhutto's anti ..

PPP local leadership hail FM Bilawal Bhutto's anti Modi statement in UN

15 seconds ago
 Court confirms bail of Wasiq Qayyum

Court confirms bail of Wasiq Qayyum

18 seconds ago
 14 profiteers booked, eight shops sealed

14 profiteers booked, eight shops sealed

20 seconds ago
 1320 MW coal-fired energy added to national grid: ..

1320 MW coal-fired energy added to national grid: Sindh CM

9 minutes ago
 SACM inaugurates Rescue 1122 station

SACM inaugurates Rescue 1122 station

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.