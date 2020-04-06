Two Patients With Double Pneumonia, Coronavirus Die in Moscow - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Two patients that had contracted double pneumonia and had also tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the Russian capital of Moscow, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"In Moscow, two patients with double pneumonia and who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease have died. The patients were aged 67 and 72 years," the response center said.

The patients had a number of underlying health conditions, including chronic bronchitis, diabetes, cardiosclerosis, and hypertension, the center stated.

Russia's coronavirus response center urged citizens to continue their self-isolation, particularly those who are elderly or have chronic illnesses.

Earlier in the day, the response center reported that a further 954 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Russia in the preceding 24 hours, taking the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 6,343.