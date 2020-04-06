UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Patients With Double Pneumonia, Coronavirus Die In Moscow - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Two Patients With Double Pneumonia, Coronavirus Die in Moscow - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Two patients that had contracted double pneumonia and had also tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the Russian capital of Moscow, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday.

"In Moscow, two patients with double pneumonia and who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease have died. The patients were aged 67 and 72 years," the response center said.

The patients had a number of underlying health conditions, including chronic bronchitis, diabetes, cardiosclerosis, and hypertension, the center stated.

Russia's coronavirus response center urged citizens to continue their self-isolation, particularly those who are elderly or have chronic illnesses.

 Earlier in the day, the response center reported that a further 954 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Russia in the preceding 24 hours, taking the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 6,343.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

51 minutes ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

51 minutes ago

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

2 hours ago

McDonaldâ€™s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.