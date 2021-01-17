Two People Arrested in Frankfurt Airport, Search for Third Person Underway - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Two people have been arrested at Frankfurt airport after suspicious baggage was found there, the search for the third person is underway, the RND media group reported Saturday, citing its sources.

Earlier in the day, the airport announced a partial closure of its Terminal 1 and train station due to a police operation.

According to the police, the luggage has been checked and found to be nonthreatening.