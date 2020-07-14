UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Dead, 11 Injured In Flood In Northeastern Turkey - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Two People Dead, 11 Injured in Flood in Northeastern Turkey - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Two people died and 11 were injured in a flood caused by heavy rains in Turkey's northeastern province of Rize, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.

Turkey's northeast has been showered by heavy rains for the last two days.

Four people died in a landslide triggered by the rains in the Artvin province on Monday.

"Currently, we have two dead and 11 wounded in the Rize province. We continue clearing roads leading to 12 settlements that have been cut from the outside world by the disaster," Soylu said, as aired by the NTV channel.

The minister is currently at the site of the disaster in the province.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World Flood Interior Minister Turkey Died Artvin Rize SITE From Rains

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

10 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

10 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

11 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

11 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

26 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.