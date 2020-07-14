Two People Dead, 11 Injured in Flood in Northeastern Turkey - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Two people died and 11 were injured in a flood caused by heavy rains in Turkey's northeastern province of Rize, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.

Turkey's northeast has been showered by heavy rains for the last two days.

Four people died in a landslide triggered by the rains in the Artvin province on Monday.

"Currently, we have two dead and 11 wounded in the Rize province. We continue clearing roads leading to 12 settlements that have been cut from the outside world by the disaster," Soylu said, as aired by the NTV channel.

The minister is currently at the site of the disaster in the province.