Two People Dead, 11 Injured in Serbian Bridge Collapse - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Two people died and at least 11 were injured when a suspension bridge across the West Morava River in central Serbia collapsed, Serbian media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 08.

00 GMT when a group of 20 tourists from Bosnia and Herzegovina walked along the bridge near the city of Cacak, the Tanjug news agency reported.

Eleven people with injuries were taken to the hospital in Cacak.

About 80 doctors and rescuers are still working at the scene, the report added.