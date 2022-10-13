UrduPoint.com

Two People Dead, 11 Injured In Serbian Bridge Collapse - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Two People Dead, 11 Injured in Serbian Bridge Collapse - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Two people died and at least 11 were injured when a suspension bridge across the West Morava River in central Serbia collapsed, Serbian media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 08.

00 GMT when a group of 20 tourists from Bosnia and Herzegovina walked along the bridge near the city of Cacak, the Tanjug news agency reported.

Eleven people with injuries were taken to the hospital in Cacak.

About 80 doctors and rescuers are still working at the scene, the report added.

Related Topics

Injured Died Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Media From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

3 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.