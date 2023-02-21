UrduPoint.com

Two People Dead, 5 Injured In Fire In Florida - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Two People Dead, 5 Injured in Fire in Florida - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) At least two people were killed and another five injured as a result of a fire in Medley, Florida, local WSVN tv station reported on Tuesday.

"Sadly, two lives were lost today in this incident and another two are critical," Miami-Dade Police Department official Luis Sierra said, quoted by WSVN.

One of the critically injured was airlifted, while another was sent to a local hospital. A third victim was transported to a hospital with minor burns, according to the report.

The condition of the other two victims is unknown, it added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Florida TV

Recent Stories

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

31 minutes ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

2 hours ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

2 hours ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

2 hours ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.