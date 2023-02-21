Two People Dead, 5 Injured in Fire in Florida - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) At least two people were killed and another five injured as a result of a fire in Medley, Florida, local WSVN tv station reported on Tuesday.

"Sadly, two lives were lost today in this incident and another two are critical," Miami-Dade Police Department official Luis Sierra said, quoted by WSVN.

One of the critically injured was airlifted, while another was sent to a local hospital. A third victim was transported to a hospital with minor burns, according to the report.

The condition of the other two victims is unknown, it added.