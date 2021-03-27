UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Dead, 8 Injured In Shootings At US' Virginia Beach Oceanfront - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

Two People Dead, 8 Injured in Shootings at US' Virginia Beach Oceanfront - Police

Two people are dead and eight others received injuries after a series of shootings, one of which was officer-involved, at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in the United States on Friday, according to police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Two people are dead and eight others received injuries after a series of shootings, one of which was officer-involved, at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in the United States on Friday, according to police.

"Shortly after 11 p.m. this night [3:00 GMT on Saturday], we had an original crime scene ... numerous shots were fired. We had approximately eight victims," police chief Paul Neudigate reported, as broadcast by the WAVY-TV channel.

While officers were actively working that crime scene, additional shots were fired in the area of 20th Street and Pacific.

"That resulted in an individual being confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, resulting in a police intervention shooting.

That individual is deceased," the police chief said.

A second deceased individual was "not a part of the police intervention shooting" and is believed not to be a part of the original shooting incident either.

"What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach. Many different crime scenes," Neudigate summed up, adding that an officer was also struck by a car and has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incidents are being investigated, with large police presence reported in the area.

Related Topics

Dead Police Car Virginia Beach United States P

Recent Stories

PML-N MPA, others booked for violating COVID-19res ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 to tour Bangladesh next month

15 minutes ago

Vivo Announces the Launch of X60 Pro in Pakistan: ..

29 minutes ago

Iran-China to sign 25-year cooperation pact: Tehra ..

47 minutes ago

ADEK launches #NeverStopLearning Spring Break 2021 ..

1 hour ago

2 killed in central Kurram

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.