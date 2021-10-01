Two People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Two people have died after a plane and helicopter collided over Chandler, Arizona, Chandler Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason McClimans said on Friday.

"We can confirm two fatalities in this mid-air collision," McClimans said during a press conference.

"It involves the helicopter, the plane was able to land safely is my understanding."

The National Transportation Safety board and the Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation into the collision, McClimans said.

The authorities do not know yet the cause of the incident and are asking any potential witnesses to contact the Chandler Police Department, McClimans added.