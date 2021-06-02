Two People Dead, Another 10 Wounded in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Two civilians have been killed and ten other people wounded in an explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the broadcaster TOLO News reported, citing the provincial governor's spokesman

According to Attaullah Khogyani, the blast occurred in Jalalabad and targeted a security convoy that was passing through at the time of the blast. The spokesman said there was no information about casualties among members of the security forces at the moment.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

Violent clashes and terror attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha