Two People Dead as Result of Earthquake in Western Turkey - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) At least two people died as a result of an earthquake in western Turkey on Wednesday, Turkish media reported.

A 48-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were hospitalized in Duzce after suffering a heart attack, triggered by the panic over the earthquake, and died in the hospital, the Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that a massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey. The quakes were recorded at 01:08 GMT. The epicenter was located 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) southwest of the city of Duzce at a depth of seven kilometers. According to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, 50 people were injured in the calamity, with 33 of them already discharged from hospitals.