Two People Dead as Single-Engine Plane Crashes in Southeastern France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Two people have died as a result of a single-engine plane's crash in the southeastern French department of Drome, media reported.

According to the Dauphine Libere newspaper, the incident took place in the commune of Albon.

The information about two fatalities has been confirmed by the prefecture of Drome.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.