Two People Dead Following Hotel Blaze In Southeastern Moscow - Health Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Two people have died from injuries sustained in a fire that broke out at a hotel in southeastern Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday, one other person is in critical condition, a Health Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Investigative Committee said that one person had died in the fire and a criminal investigation was being launched in order to look into the safety measures at the Vechnyi Zov Premium Kozhukhovskaya hotel.

"As a result of the fire, 14 people were hospitalized, including eight children. Two of the injured adults have died. One adult is in critical condition," a Moscow Health Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the spokesperson, the injured children are all in satisfactory condition, with no threat to their lives.

More Stories From World

