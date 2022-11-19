Two People Dead Following Runway Accident at Lima Airport, Operator Confirms

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Two firefighters died when a LATAM Airlines plane and a fire truck collided on the runway of the Jorge Chavez International Airport in the Peruvian capital of Lima, the company that operates the airport has confirmed.

"Lima Airport Partners deeply regrets the loss of life of two members of the LAP Aeronautical Fire Department in the accident that occurred this afternoon involving a fire truck and the aircraft that served flight LA2213 that covered the Lima-Juliaca (in southeastern Peru) route," Lima Airport Partners said in a Friday statement.

Earlier on Friday, LATAM Airlines said that flight LA2213 suffered an accident on the ground at the Lima airport, but there were no casualties among the passengers or crew members.

Local media reports said that flight LA2213 was about to take off when it struck a vehicle on the runway. Videos posted on social media showed smoke coming from the plane. Radio RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) said that the plane collided with a fire truck, killing two firefighters who were inside the vehicle. Other media reports said that one person was injured.

Lima Airport Partners said that operations at the Jorge Chavez International Airport will be suspended until 1 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday, November 19.

The prosecutor's office said it had opened an investigation into the accident to identify the causes of what happened on the airport runway, and is also investigating a case of possible murder and bodily injury.